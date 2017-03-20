Fresh, fast, and healthy dishes from Donal Skehan Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Fresh, fast, and healthy dishes from Donal Skehan Donal Skehan (co-host of Food Network Star Kids) stopped by today to share some of his favorite recipes from his new cookbook FRESH.

Tequila Chicken, and Roasted Squash Salad with Sriracha Yogurt he showed us on air, and Sesame Fish Cakes with Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Icing were on the menu.

Donal’s philosophy is all about maximizing health and energy through the enjoyment of great tasting, nutrient packed food.

In FRESH he dishes up over 100 recipes that are as nourishing as they are delicious. He focuses on seasonal fruit and vegetables, grains and smaller amounts of high quality meats, while taking you on a journey through the world of spice, textures and unique layers of flavor.

Growing up in Howth, Co, Dublin, Donal Skehan was inspired by a family of passionate food lovers who have worked successfully in the food industry for over 60 years. In fact Donal flipped his first pancake at 4 years old. When others were out playing sports, Skehan was on the bus every Saturday, to purchase the ingredients to make dishes from the book, Encyclopedia of Chinese Cookery, a gift from his grandmother.

Years later, and a detour singing in a successful pop band that opened for The Pussycat Dolls, it was not long before he realized food was his true calling and started his popular food blog. “The Good Mood Food Blog” chronicled quick cooking dishes and the cheap meals he prepared when he first moved out of home. The blog received the award for Best Irish Food Blog in 2009. Donal now hosts “Food Network Star Kids”.

