City Of Hope's Dr. Bart Roep & Dr. Beth Jenkins on Type 1 Diabetes research

Diabetes affects 422-million people worldwide...and many of those are young adults and very young kids as you can see from this video that just went viral this week.

Diabetes affects 422-million people worldwide...and many of those are young adults and very young kids as you can see from this video that just went viral this week.

Now what if we told you that in six years, Type 1 Diabetes could be cured?

The City Of Hope is the home of one of the most influential diabetes research programs in the world and they say that goal is within reach.

Doctor Bart Roep was here from City Of Hope, along with Dr. Beth Jenkins, who is diabetic to talk about the research.

