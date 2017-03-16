Attorney Lisa Bloom discusses the Mischa Barton revenge porn case Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Attorney Lisa Bloom discusses the Mischa Barton revenge porn case Actress Mischa Barton says the sex tape of her being shopped around is ‘revenge porn'. The video was made within the last year during a brief relationship that has since ended.

Barton's attorney issued a warning to the man trying to sell the footage... “we will come after you”.

Lisa Bloom who represents Mischa Barton was here with us to discuss the case.

