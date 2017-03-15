Alejandra Campoverdi discusses run for Congress and battle with cancer

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Mar 15 2017 10:29AM PDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 10:36AM PDT

Our Wednesday morning guest has done it all. Alejandra Campoverdi worked her way through school, eventually graduating from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and landed a job at the White House - working with President Barack Obama.

Alejandra's now running for Congress in California's 34th Congressional District...while preparing for the fight of her life.

She has a genetic mutation, known as BRCA2, meaning she will likely develop breast cancer, it killed her grandmother and nearly her mother.

