Alejandra Campoverdi discusses run for Congress and battle with cancer Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Alejandra Campoverdi discusses run for Congress and battle with cancer Our Wednesday morning guest has done it all. Alejandra Campoverdi worked her way through school, eventually graduating from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and landed a job at the White House - working with President Barack Obama.

Alejandra's now running for Congress in California's 34th Congressional District...while preparing for the fight of her life.

She has a genetic mutation, known as BRCA2, meaning she will likely develop breast cancer, it killed her grandmother and nearly her mother.

