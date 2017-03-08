Former Brigadier General Anthony Tata discusses North Korea missile threat, pens new book Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Former Brigadier General Anthony Tata discusses North Korea missile threat, pens new book The U.S. military has deployed a high-tech anti-ballistic system to South Korea in response to North Korea's recent missile tests.

The units called ‘THAAD’ (terminal high-altitude area defense) were flown into Osan Air Base, which is about 50-miles south of the border with North Korea.

The U.S. confirms the system will be operational as soon as possible to offer protection against threats posed by the north.

North Korea has expressed outrage over this, as have China and Russia due to the weapon's powerful search radars.

We had former Brigadier General in the U.S. Army, Anthony Tata here with us to discuss.

