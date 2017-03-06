Doctor shares tips to 'fight better' in a relationship Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Doctor shares tips to 'fight better' in a relationship Conflict in a relationship is inevitable, but how conflict is handled can be a sign of whether or not a relationship lasts.

Dr. Jenn Mann stopped by Good Day LA to share tips for how to 'fight better' with a partner. She says when people get hurt, angered or triggered, they are more likely to lash out. The goal, according to Dr. Mann, is to learn to recognize those moments and to have the control to stop oneself and ultimately turn a difficult moment into a productive discussion, instead of escalating it.

Studies have shown that 69% of conflicts between couples never get fully resolved. This only further confirms the importance of the interactions between couples during the conflict.

At the end of the day, you may not be able to resolve the conflict, but you have the opportunity to use the interaction around it to let your partner feel heard and acknowledged or to walk away feeling hurt and disrespected.

Creating a respectful process that allows both people to feel heard is important for the long term health of a relationship.

HOW CAN COUPLES FIGHT BETTER?

1. Soft start up- 96% the way discussion begins is the way it will end

2. Reflective listening- repeat back what partner is saying in your own words

3. Take a time out- time outs are for adults, talk about it in advance so your partner does not think you are abandoning you

4. Sandwich technique

5. Gottman ratio- 1/5