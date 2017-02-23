Zoey Tur: Trump Administration and transgender protection Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Zoey Tur: Trump Administration and transgender protection President Donald Trump reversed the Obama Administration's position on transgender bathroom protection in public schools.

President Donald Trump reversed the Obama Administration's position on transgender bathroom protection in public schools.

The White House ended federal protection for transgender students that required schools to allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

President Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.

Zoey Tur joined us Thursday morning to discuss.

Follow Zoey Tur on Twitter: @ZoeyTur

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.