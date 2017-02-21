Dr. Allen Frances discusses the assessment of Donald Trump's mental health Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dr. Allen Frances discusses the assessment of Donald Trump's mental health There has been so much talk about President Donald Trump's mental health, some even questioning whether he's even fit to serve as president.

Some psychiatrists and psychologists - breaking with long standing tradition of not offering a diagnosis without ever examining the patient have given their professional opinions of President Trump's behavior.

Some are publicly calling him a "psychopath" or saying he has ‘Narcissistic Personality Disorder’.

We had Dr. Allen Frances who created the criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder on the phone this morning with Steve Edwards and Araksya Karapetyan to discuss.

