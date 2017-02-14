Leo Terrell and Larry Elder discuss National Security Advisor Mike Flynn Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Leo Terrell and Larry Elder discuss National Security Advisor Mike Flynn National Security Advisor Mike Flynn is out. He resigned after reports surfaced from the Justice Department that indicated the Trump administration was warned Flynn had misled the White House about his communication with the Russian government.

National Security Advisor Mike Flynn is out. He resigned after reports surfaced from the Justice Department that indicated the Trump administration was warned Flynn had misled the White House about his communication with the Russian government.

Not only that...but he might have knowingly lied to the Vice President who then vouched for him.

General Flynn initially denied that the discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. prior to President Trump taking office.

Flynn later said he couldn't say for sure if he had discussed sanctions. That wasn't good enough.

Leo Terrell and Larry Elder...joined us to discuss.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.