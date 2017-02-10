Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham: Valentine's Day Flowers Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham: Valentine’s Day Flowers Jeff Leatham is back. He's known for creating some of the most incredible floral designs for Hollywood's biggest stars.

His talent has no limits, as you can see from some of the jaw dropping, ultra-luxurious arrangements he's put together for weddings, parties, and friends.

Today he's showing us how to create floral designs for your ‘someone special’ yourself, using the most fragrant flowers.

Jeff Leatham's design studio is located at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

300 South Doheny Drive,

Los Angeles

(310) 247-7120

