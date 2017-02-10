LA Mayor Eric Garcetti answers questions on immigration, Olympic bid Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests LA Mayor Eric Garcetti answers questions on immigration, Olympic bid L.A. elected officials are applauding the decision by the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals. The federal judges ruled against reinstating President Trump's travel ban.

L.A. elected officials are applauding the decision by the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals. The federal judges ruled against reinstating President Trump's travel ban.

The ruling is sure to turn up the spotlight on sanctuary cities like Los Angeles.

Mayor Eric Garcetti joined us Friday morning from the steps of City Hall.

Check out the official website for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

'Like' LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on Facebook.

Follow Eric Garcetti on Twitter: @ericgarcetti

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.