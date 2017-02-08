Dax Holt: Obama's life after the White House Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dax Holt: Obama's life after the White House Former President Barack Obama seems to be adjusting to life outside of the oval office just fine. He recently took a shot at kite surfing in the British Virgin Islands.

Under a helmet and dark sunglasses, he strapped on to the board and hung really tight to the kite.

He is vacationing with billionaire Richard Branson.

The video and images (which have gone viral) were captured by Branson's nephew Jack Brockway.

We have TMZ’s Dax Holt to give us his take.

