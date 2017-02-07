Jessica Yellin and John Thomas: Appeals to Trump's travel ban Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Jessica Yellin and John Thomas: Appeals to Trump's travel ban A lot of attention focused on a federal appeals court in San Francisco today. Three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on President Trump's travel ban.

The judges will either uphold Washington and Minnesota’s filing or reinstate the travel ban.

Whatever the judges decide, the issue is not likely to end there and it could well wind up at The Supreme Court.

We have Jessica Yellin, a former White House correspondent and John Thomas, host of the ‘Thomas Guide Show’ to discuss.

