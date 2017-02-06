Travon Free and Gwen Osborne Smith discuss politics and Super Bowl ads Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Travon Free and Gwen Osborne Smith discuss politics and Super Bowl ads Several Super Bowl ads that aired last night had political undertones. Companies like Coca Cola, Airbnb, and Audi chose to celebrate diversity.

The message was pro-immigration, pro-inclusion, and pro-women. But the commercials just one part of the conversation about what will go down as one of the great Super Bowls ever.

To talk about the best and worst moments, we have Travon Free - comedian and a former writer on the ‘Daily Show’ and Gwen Osborne Smith, an actress and model on ‘The Price Is Right.’

