John Thomas and Ethan Bearman talk church and state Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests John Thomas and Ethan Bearman talk church and state President Trump says he'll work to ‘totally destroy' a provision that bans churches and charities from supporting candidates for political office.

President Trump says he'll work to ‘totally destroy’ a provision that bans churches and charities from supporting candidates for political office.

To supporters of the Johnson Amendment, the law is central to the constitutional separation of church and state.

But to critics, it's a gag on the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression.

John Thomas, the host of the ‘Thomas Guide Show’ and Ethan Bearman, radio talk show host on KGO 810 San Francisco are here.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.