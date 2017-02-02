Iraqi interpreter to US Navy SEALs, ‘Johnny Walker' discusses the immigration & travel ban Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Iraqi interpreter to US Navy SEALs, ‘Johnny Walker’ discusses the immigration & travel ban Another legal challenge was added to President Trump's controversial travel ban. Los Angeles federal Judge, Andre Birotte Junior granted a temporary order that stops part of the travel ban.

This ruling halts government officials from enforcing some of the rules.

Critics of the travel ban call it unconstitutional. But the ban is supported by half of Americans according to a recent Reuters poll.

One of the supporters is ‘Johnny Walker’.

He is an Iraqi and during the Iraq war he worked as an interpreter for Navy SEAL Chris Kyle... who was played by Bradley Cooper in the movie ‘American Sniper’.

Johnny joins us from San Diego to discuss.

Johnny's book: ‘Code Name: Johnny Walker: The Extraordinary Story Of The Iraqi Who Risked Everything To Fight With The U.S. Navy SEALs’ is out now.

