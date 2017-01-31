NHL Ice crew member Courtney Daniels discusses stepping up to sing the Anthem Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests NHL Ice crew member Courtney Daniels discusses stepping up to sing the Anthem Sunday night at the NHL All-Star Game, teen sensations Fifth Harmony were on hand to sing the Star Spangled Banner until one of the singers - Dinah Jane became too sick to perform. So, with just 13-minutes to go until the Anthem, the NHL suddenly needed someone to step up.

Sunday night at the NHL All-Star Game, teen sensations Fifth Harmony were on hand to sing the Star Spangled Banner until one of the singers - Dinah Jane became too sick to perform. So, with just 13-minutes to go until the Anthem, the NHL suddenly needed someone to step up.

Here's what happened…

Courtney Daniels - a member of the Kings Cheeleading Team ‘The Ice Crew’ with virtually no prep time…she scored big!

Courtney Daniels joined us Tuesday morning to discuss her sudden turn of events on the ice.

