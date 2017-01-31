NHL Ice crew member Courtney Daniels discusses stepping up to sing the Anthem

Sunday night at the NHL All-Star Game, teen sensations Fifth Harmony were on hand to sing the Star Spangled Banner until one of the singers - Dinah Jane became too sick to perform. So, with just 13-minutes to go until the Anthem, the NHL suddenly nee
By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio, Josh Kaplan

Posted:Jan 31 2017 09:50AM PST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 09:54AM PST

Sunday night at the NHL All-Star Game, teen sensations Fifth Harmony were on hand to sing the Star Spangled Banner until one of the singers - Dinah Jane became too sick to perform. So, with just 13-minutes to go until the Anthem, the NHL suddenly needed someone to step up.

Here's what happened…

Courtney Daniels - a member of the Kings Cheeleading Team ‘The Ice Crew’ with virtually no prep time…she scored big!

Courtney Daniels joined us Tuesday morning to discuss her sudden turn of events on the ice.

On social:

Follow Courtney Daniels on Instagram: @courtlove

Follow Courtney Daniels on Twitter: @courtlove_d

‘Like’ Courtney Daniels on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories