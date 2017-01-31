L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer discusses the travel ban Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer discusses the travel ban There was a lot of confusion and chaos at airports around the country after President Trump put in a travel ban.

An executive action was signed to keep some refugees from entering our country.

The ban also affected people with valid visas and Green Card holders.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer was at LAX on Saturday night.

He went to the airport to get information on whether customs agents were following the rules. He also tried to secure the release of the detainees. But he was barred from seeing them.

City Attorney Mike Feuer was here with us to discuss.

