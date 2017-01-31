Dave Jacobson & John Thomas discuss Trump's firing of Sally Yates Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dave Jacobson & John Thomas discuss Trump's firing of Sally Yates President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night after she refused to defend his controversial travel ban. The firing came just hours after Yates stated that she was not convinced that the executive order was lawful.

The White House called her decision "a betrayal".

Trump appointed Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Virginia, to serve as acting Attorney General until Jeff Sessions, can be confirmed by the senate.

Dave Jacobson of ‘Jacobson and Zilber Strategies’ and John Thomas the host of 'The Thomas Guide Show’ are with us.

