Former ambassador to Mexico, Jeffrey Davidow discusses the border wall

Tensions have been on the rise between Mexico and the U.S. over Donald Trump's repeated pledge to get Mexico to pay for a border wall.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 30 2017 09:12AM PST

Jan 30 2017

On Friday, Donald Trump and the President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto spoke on the phone and they both agreed to put aside the public spat over the wall.

How will the two countries mend the rift?

Jeffrey Davidow was the U.S. Ambassador To Mexico under President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. He joined us from San Diego.

