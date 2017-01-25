Tritobia Ford discusses the LAPD shooting death of her son Ezell

The two LAPD officers who fatally shot Ezell Ford in 2014 will not face criminal charges. Ezell Ford was killed by police during a struggle over an officer's gun. This happened near his home in South L.A.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 25 2017 08:35AM PST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 08:38AM PST

His death brought on several protests and calls for a speedy and transparent investigation.

Ezell's mother says he had history of mental illness and called the shooting "unjustified."

LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey says the officers acted in self-defense. Ezell's mother Tritobia Ford says those officers are getting away with murder.

Ford was here on Good Day LA with us on Wednesday morning - just one day after the announcement to discuss the case.

