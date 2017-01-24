Michael Reagan discusses the Trump Administration

Has the media been unfair to the Trump administration? We have Michael Reagan here to weigh in. He's the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 24 2017 09:45AM PST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 09:59AM PST

It was a rocky first-couple-of-days for the Trump administration. The president and his aides were criticized for not being truthful.

The White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer also pushed back - saying the media is way too negative about Trump and his supporters.

He is also the author of ‘Lessons My Father Taught Me’ and the president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Michael's book ‘Lessons My Father Taught Me’ is out now.

