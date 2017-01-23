Dave Jacobson & John Thomas discuss 'alternative facts' Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dave Jacobson & John Thomas discuss 'alternative facts' Less than 72-hours into the Donald Trump administration and what the president himself called a "running battle" with the media is in full swing - as evidenced by Press Secretary Sean Spicer using his first briefing-- to call out the media.

Neilsen ratings, data from the Washington Metro Service and other evidence suggest Spicer was wrong about that - which led to a hashtag moment from advisor Kellyanne Conway on Meet The Press.

Dave Jacobson of Jacobson and Zilber Strategies and John Thomas the host of 'The Thomas Guide Show’ were with us to discuss “alternative facts”.

