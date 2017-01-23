Rabbi Marvin Hier discusses the inauguration of Donald Trump Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Rabbi Marvin Hier discusses the inauguration of Donald Trump Rabbi Marvin Hier was among six religious leaders to speak at Friday's presidential inauguration.

Rabbi Marvin Hier was among six religious leaders to speak at Friday’s presidential inauguration.

A lot of people were calling on him to back out, but he accepted the invitation and delivered a prayer.

Rabbi Hier - the founder and dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center was here with us to talk about it.

