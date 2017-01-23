Rabbi Marvin Hier discusses the inauguration of Donald Trump

Rabbi Marvin Hier was among six religious leaders to speak at Friday’s presidential inauguration.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 23 2017 08:19AM PST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 08:50AM PST

A lot of people were calling on him to back out, but he accepted the invitation and delivered a prayer.

Rabbi Hier - the founder and dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center was here with us to talk about it.

