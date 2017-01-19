Congressman Adam Schiff discusses Obama's last news conference

President Obama delivered a hopeful message to those who are nervous about the change in power.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 19 2017 09:36AM PST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 09:56AM PST

The president also stressed the importance of a free press, and he defended his decision to release Chelsea Manning from prison early.

Here to weigh in on all that and more, we had Congressman Adam Schiff on Good Day LA to talk to Steve Edwards Thursday morning.

