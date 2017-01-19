Congressman Adam Schiff discusses Obama's last news conference Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Congressman Adam Schiff discusses Obama's last news conference President Obama delivered a hopeful message to those who are nervous about the change in power.

President Obama delivered a hopeful message to those who are nervous about the change in power.

The president also stressed the importance of a free press, and he defended his decision to release Chelsea Manning from prison early.

Here to weigh in on all that and more, we had Congressman Adam Schiff on Good Day LA to talk to Steve Edwards Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.