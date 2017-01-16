Tracy Pattin talks 'The Black Dahlia' case on her popular podcast Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Tracy Pattin talks 'The Black Dahlia' case on her popular podcast On January 15th, 1947, Elizabeth Short's dismembered body was discovered by a woman walking down a street with her young daughter.

The grisly nature of the killing and what was done to the woman's body has fascinated the public for decades...and the fact it remains unsolved to this day just adds to the mystery surrounding it.

Tracy Pattin hosts a new podcast called ‘Hollywood and Crime’.

This first season is all about The Black Dahlia, the grisly details surrounding that case and the other similar cases detectives were looking into during their investigation.

You can catch the first three episodes of ‘Hollywood & Crime’ now on iTunes and the other usual places.

Epsiode four premieres this Friday, January 20th.

