Anthony Pratt discusses California and The Global Food Forum Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Anthony Pratt discusses California and The Global Food Forum Billionaire Anthony Pratt is one of the richest men in Australia. He sees America as the engine that could drive economic growth in the world.

He owns Pratt Industries, America's leading recycled paper and packaging company-- which employs more than 11-thousand people.

It's the only paper company to produce 100-percent recycled paper.

Now Pratt has a new mission: doubling the U.S.'s food exports by 2030 and creating at least a million new jobs at the same time.

He says California is key in this.