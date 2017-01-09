Leo Terrell discusses the Chicago Facebook Live hate crime Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Leo Terrell discusses the Chicago Facebook Live hate crime Three Chicago teenagers and one 24-year old are facing hate crime and various other charges. They are being held without bail after allegedly beating and torturing a mentally challenged teen - and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.

When this video exploded on social media Wednesday it spurred disgust, and outrage. But it also triggered a heated debate about whether this qualified as a hate crime.

In the end, Chicago prosecutors said yes.

Attroney Leo Terrell joined us to discuss.

