Leo Terrell discusses the Chicago Facebook Live hate crime

Three Chicago teenagers and one 24-year old are facing hate crime and various other charges. They are being held without bail after allegedly beating and torturing a mentally challenged teen - and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.
When this video exploded on social media Wednesday it spurred disgust, and outrage. But it also triggered a heated debate about whether this qualified as a hate crime.
In the end, Chicago prosecutors said yes.
Attroney Leo Terrell joined us to discuss.
