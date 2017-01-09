Leo Terrell discusses the Chicago Facebook Live hate crime

Three Chicago teenagers and one 24-year old are facing hate crime and various other charges. They are being held without bail after allegedly beating and torturing a mentally challenged teen - and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.
By: Katherine Kang , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Jan 09 2017 09:14AM PST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 09:31AM PST

When this video exploded on social media Wednesday it spurred disgust, and outrage. But it also triggered a heated debate about whether this qualified as a hate crime.  

In the end, Chicago prosecutors said yes.

Attroney Leo Terrell joined us to discuss.

