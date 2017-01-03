Fighting the flu: What you need to know

Flu season got an early start this year and it's been gaining at a record pace. The California Department of Public Health says influenza activity has reached 'widespread' levels.
More than twice as many people have tested positive for the flu than at this same time last year in LA County alone.
Dr. Jennifer Lu from St. Joseph Hoag Health spoke with us about advice and tips for flu season.
Remember that free flu shots continue to be available throughout LA County, including at public libraries. For more information go to the public health’s website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/flu/flulocatormain.htm, or call 2-1-1.
