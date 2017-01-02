What's ahead at CES in 2017 with USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests What's ahead at CES in 2017 with Jefferson Graham If you haven’t been keeping a close tab on the science of robotics, you probably think life-like machines are more science fiction than science fact. But there will be many of them, among other new technology at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas this weekend.

Jefferson Graham from USA Today was on the show talking about the products and services we’ll be seeing at the show, as well as his take on Amazon Go and drones.

You can hear Jefferson on his USA Today Talking Tech podcast (check your podcast app to subscribe), and for more footage of his drones that were mentioned on the segment, visit jeffersongraham.net. The CES website can be found here as well.

