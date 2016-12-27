Dr. Jeffrey Marsh: Choices most people make for the New Year Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dr. Jeffrey Marsh: Choices most people make for the New Year Psychologist Jeffrey Marsh joins us to talk about that brief time period we're in right now - between Christmas and New Years.

He says it's a very ‘loaded’ time psychologically, a time when some people make choices that aren't so good for them.

What does he mean by that? Why is this week "loaded" as Marsh puts it?

Choices people make this week may not be good for them:

Staying busy and/or making work Focusing on after-holiday sales Focusing on New Years and "What to do and how to celebrate the end of 2016?" Focusing on 2017 with "resolution(s)," worry, anxiety or hope and excitement. Worrying about money: Paying off credit cards and/or upcoming taxes in April.

Healthier choices:

Take some time to thoughtfully consider what I "felt" and "what I did" during the past year Purposefully "slow down" and focus on "being” -- how am I actually feeling now -- as much as on what do I have to "do" today or tomorrow. Carefully consider what I would really like for 2017 in terms of "how I'd like to feel" and "what I'd really like to experience or achieve."

Dr. Marsh has a private practice in Beverly Hills.

