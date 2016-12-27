Dave Jacobson & John Thomas: Obama vs. Trump Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Dave Jacobson & John Thomas: Obama vs. Trump President Obama cannot run for a third term...but if he could - would he win? Here's what he said.

President Obama cannot run for a third term...but if he could - would he win? Here's what he said.

The president was speaking to his one-time senior advisor, David Axelrod about his 2008 vision of ‘Hope and Change’.

President Obama also hinted that he might not be silent after he leaves office and may chime in-- from the sidelines while Trump governs.

We have Dave Jacobson of Jacobson & Zilber Strategies and John Thomas the host of "Thomas Guide Show" here to weigh in.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.