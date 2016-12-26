Martin Lewis discusses one of George Michael's rare moments Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Martin Lewis discusses one of George Michael's rare moments We've been talking all morning about George Michael who passed away suddenly yesterday at the age of 53.

We've been talking all morning about George Michael who passed away suddenly yesterday at the age of 53.

Before launching his solo career of course, Michael was half of the pop duo Wham! which in 1985 became the first western pop band to play in China.

The documentary about that trip and that show.. was called Wham in China: ‘Foreign Skies’ and it was produced by our friend Martin Lewis.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.