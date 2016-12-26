Leo Terrell discusses the Baca mistrial and new CA 2017 laws Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Leo Terrell discusses the Baca mistrial and new CA 2017 laws About 90 percent of federal corruption trials end in a guilty verdict. So it was surprising to many that the case against former LA Sheriff Lee Baca ended in a mistrial with 11 of the 12 jurors voting to acquit...it was even a surprise to at least one of the jurors.

Whether prosecutors decide to retry Baca on those charges is uncertain.. but the 74 year old faces another trial on the charge of making false statements to federal investigators.

Joining us to discuss this and new laws in California for 2017 is criminal defense attorney and talk radio host, Leo Terrell.

New laws for 2017 Assembly Bill 2888 makes sexually assaulting an unconscious person a crime with a mandatory prison sentence.

Assembly Bill 1732 requires all single-toilet bathrooms in businesses and public agencies to be gender neutral.

Assembly Bill 30 passed in 2015 gave public schools until Jan 1, 2017 to get rid of their Redskins Mascots. The four remaining California high schools using the mascot have complied: two of those schools now cheer for the "Tribe," one roots for "Reds" and one has ditched a mascot altogether.

