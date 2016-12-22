Congressman Adam Schiff discusses US Russia relations Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Congressman Adam Schiff discusses US Russia relations Tensions between the US and Russia continue to rise as President Obama hit them with new sanctions.

Moscow criticized the decision and called it hostile.

U.S. officials suggest Moscow’s meddling is the reason behind the diplomatic divide, including the bombing of Syria and the hacking of the DNC.

The Kremlin says the new sanctions imposed would damage relations and Moscow would respond with its own measures.

Congressman Adam Schiff, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee joined us from Washington.

