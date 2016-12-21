How To: Holiday decor from the grocery store Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests How To: Holiday decor from the grocery store Today, Orange County-based landscape designer and style-maker, Molly Wood of Molly Wood Garden Design, is sharing with us simple, easy, last minute holiday tabletop ideas.

Today, Orange County-based landscape designer and style-maker, Molly Wood of Molly Wood Garden Design, is sharing with us simple, easy, last minute holiday tabletop ideas.

The best part – every item shown on this gorgeous table can be purchased at your local grocery store!

Why make two - or even three trips for décor items and florals - when you can pick everything up – and your holiday dinner ingredients – all in the same place!

These ideas are colorful, easy, and get the whole family involved.

Gorgeous pomegranates OR red apples in a bowl to add color to the table. The pinkish red orbs paired with greenery add a pop of color to any table. You can also cut these open and eat after the party over!

A fun way to get your kids involved - Make popcorn on a string! So easy – just popcorn and if you’re wanting to add color you can weave in some cranberries – so easy and the kids love creating these edible garlands.

Another way to add color and make the house smell delicious - spiced orange pomander balls - using oranges and cloves. Poke a row of holes in the orange with a toothpick and push the cloves into the pre-made holes. So easy!

Dehydrated orange slices - use in garlands, wreaths, decorations, potpourri etc. You can even attach them to a wire to be used in floral arrangements. Here we’ve used them in a mini tree!

Mason jar candleholders - add walnuts, hazelnuts and cranberries, and then add in a tapered candle in the middle. Colorful and fun! Mason jars can be found in most grocery stores these days.

Purchase Christmas greens to add to the table.

Commit to a color scheme and stick with it!

If you’re in the Orange County area this week, stop by Molly Wood Garden Design in Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach for last minute gifts, living arrangements and entertainment essentials — all inspired by nature and with a coastal vibe.

Molly Wood Garden Design also makes tabletop décor a cinch with grab and go garlands, magnolia wreaths, holiday greenery and so much more.

For more information please visit mollywoodgardendesign.com.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.