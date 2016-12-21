Charles Latibeaudiere from TMZ: Lisa Marie Naegle murder case Good Day LA Experts and Other Guests Charles Latibeaudiere from TMZ: Lisa Marie Naegle murder case The body of Lisa Marie Naegle was found yesterday in a shallow grave and police arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The body of Lisa Marie Naegle was found yesterday in a shallow grave and police arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Naegle...a nurse and a former reality show contestant had been missing since leaving a birthday party in Torrance early Sunday morning.

She is believed to have been killed and buried at the Lennox home of the man who accompanied her to the party.

Charles Latibeaudiere from TMZ has more details on this story.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.