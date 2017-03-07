Chef Michael Doctulero: OC Chef's Table fundraiser for homeless Good Day LA Chef Michael Doctulero: OC Chef’s Table fundraiser for homeless Homelessness is becoming a reality for more and more Orange County families and their children. Since last year's OC Chef's Table, Illumination Foundation has constructed the Theriault Emergency House in Stanton, which has already housed over 20 families since Thanksgiving week and is on track to provide services to over 200 families per year.

Homelessness is becoming a reality for more and more Orange County families and their children. Since last year's OC Chef's Table, Illumination Foundation has constructed the Theriault Emergency House in Stanton, which has already housed over 20 families since Thanksgiving week and is on track to provide services to over 200 families per year.

This year Illumination Foundation's OC Chef's Table will raise funds to expand the housing program and serve twice as many families in the coming years. The funds raised at this year's OC Chef's Table will help Illumination Foundation build an emergency home for homeless families with children in Orange County, and will likely serve an additional 200 families per year.

Our goal is to raise over $500,000 at the culinary gala to make this dream home a reality for our most vulnerable children and their families. A second emergency home will take twice as many families directly off the streets and into a stable environment where they can focus on healing and moving towards self-sufficiency, as the children focus on their education and childhood, rather than their next meal or shelter.

An emergency home is a family's first step towards self-sufficiency, and a safe-haven where they can receive case management and mental health services while our team works alongside them to find permanent housing and any other services the family may need. This emergency home will rekindle hope for local families looking to break out of inter-generational and chronic homelessness.

Please help us to promote this year Illumination Foundation's second annual OC Chef’s Table that will be on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, to raise funds for the construction of a second emergency home for homeless families with small children.

OC Chef’s Table is one of the county’s most exclusive charitable culinary events. OC’s top celebrity chefs come together to create a delectable and spectacular five-course meal prepared tableside at tables decorated to reflect the personality and brand of each participating restaurant and to impress the very sophisticated guests. This year’s over 30 participating chefs include Andrew Sutton of Napa Rose, Stephen LaFountain of Mastro's, Andrew Gruel of Slapfish, Beau Macmillan of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa and Pascal Olhats of Pascal.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.