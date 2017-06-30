Chiquis Rivera on her late mother, 'The Riveras' and a birthday surprise

- Chiquis Rivera joined us Friday on Good Day LA -- and we surprised her with a mariachi band for her birthday!

The eldest daughter of singer Jenni Rivera currently stars in her family's reality show "The Riveras" and spoke about a new series on the life of her late mother, who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Rivera also sat down with us in the green room and opened up about the complicated relationship with her mother before she passed away.

The new series "Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio," written by Rossana Negrin, airs on Telemundo.

