Corbin Bleu on marriage and competing in 'Battle of the Network Stars'

- Corbin Bleu has come a long way since "High School Musical."

He starred on Broadway in the musical "Holiday Inn," married the love of his life and competed under coach Ronda Rousey in ABC's "Battle of the Network Stars."

The 28-year-old joined us on Good Day LA to talk about the ABC series reboot, and as they get ready to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary, how he met his wife in a grocery store aisle!

Bleu is set to star in "Mamma Mia!" July 28-30 at the Hollywood Bowl.

He also chatted with us in the green room before the show:

