Stokley performs new single 'Level' from debut solo album

- Stokley, best known as the lead singer of Mint Condition, has a debut solo album called "Introducing Stokley."

He performed his first single "Level" on Good Day LA.

The musician also spoke a little bit about the new album and what he's been up to from the green room:

