Stokley performs new single 'Level' from debut solo album

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 26 2017 10:48AM PDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 10:48AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Stokley, best known as the lead singer of Mint Condition, has a debut solo album called "Introducing Stokley."

He performed his first single "Level" on Good Day LA.

The musician also spoke a little bit about the new album and what he's been up to from the green room: 

