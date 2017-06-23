Film composer John Debney and Director Matt Schrader discuss 'Score' documentary

- A new film called “Score: A Film Music Documentary” shines a light on people behind some of the most influential theme songs.

Director and executive producer Matt Schrader is the man behind the documentary, which features nearly 60 composers, directors, orchestrators, studio musicians, producers, recording artists, studio executives, agents and journalists from around the world.

RELATED: Click here for a list of theaters showing the film.

One of those people is John Debney, a composer and conductor who was nominated for an Academy Award for his score in "The Passion of the Christ."

Both Schrader and Debney joined us Friday on Good Day LA to discuss the film. We also put Debney to the test and had him compose "on the fly" for scenes acted out by our Good Day LA anchors!

Watch the full interview above, and check out our behind-the-scenes interview with them in the green room:

