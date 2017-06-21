Danny Trejo on El Rey Network's 'Man At Arms' and his growing food empire

- He truly does it all!

Danny Trejo joined us Wednesday on Good Day LA to talk about his new show "Man At Arms: Art of War" on the El Rey Network, which features weapons that have played a role in memorable movie, television and video game scenes and the craftsmanship behind it!

The show, hosted by the Machete himself, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the El Rey Network.

When he's not gracing TV or movie screens, he's busy expanding his food empire in Southern California. He now has Trejo's Tacos on La Brea, two Trejo's Cantina locations in Hollywood and Pasadena and a Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood.

He spoke with us a bit more about family, and what this busy man does to relax in the green room: