Original 'Sound Of Music' cast members Angela Cartwright, Kym Karath talk iconic film

- "The Sound of Music" won five Academy Awards and became the highest grossing film in history -- but according to two of the film's stars, the critics didn't care for it at first!

Angela Cartwright (Brigitta Von Trapp) and Kym Karath L’Equillbec (Gretl Von Trapp) joined us Wednesday on Good Day LA and shared memories from the film.

Both actresses will be at the Hollywood Bowl June 24 for the annual Sing-A-Long Sound of Music.

They even did a sing-a-long with us!

