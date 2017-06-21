Original 'Sound Of Music' cast members Angela Cartwright, Kym Karath talk iconic film

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 21 2017 11:17AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 12:12PM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - "The Sound of Music" won five Academy Awards and became the highest grossing film in history -- but according to two of the film's stars, the critics didn't care for it at first!

Angela Cartwright (Brigitta Von Trapp) and Kym Karath L’Equillbec (Gretl Von Trapp) joined us Wednesday on Good Day LA and shared memories from the film.

Both actresses will be at the Hollywood Bowl June 24 for the annual Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

They even did a sing-a-long with us!

