Paul Shaffer on his 'Letterman' years and The World's Most Dangerous Band

- For years, Paul Shaffer was David Letterman’s partner in crime, serving as his musical director, band leader and sidekick on late night television.

Shaffer reminisced with us Tuesday on Good Day LA, and after a two-year hiatus, he's back doing what he loves to do – music!

His band, Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band, will perform June 24 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Watch the full interview above!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.