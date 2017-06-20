Reggie Bush discusses annual charity weekend in SoCal

- Football star Reggie Bush joined us Tuesday on Good Day LA ahead of his annual weekend charity event in Southern California.

Reggie Bush Charity Weekend, July 13 through 16, will benefit The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit that throws birthday parties for children in homeless shelters across the country, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Several events, including an auction, kids football skills camp and celebrity golf tournament, are scheduled in San Diego, La Mesa and Rancho Santa Fe.

