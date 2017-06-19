Summer 2017 makeup trends with Glam App creators Cara Santana and Joey Maalouf

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 19 2017 09:28AM PDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 09:28AM PDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Colorful cat eye, bold brows and matching lip and cheek stain are just a few of 2017's summer makeup trends!

Actress Cara Santana and celebrity hair and makeup artist Joey Maalouf joined us Monday on Good Day LA to share some of their favorite looks.

Together they created The Glam App, which allows customers to order hair, makeup and nail services to their door - on demand! It also allows stylists of all experience levels to sign up and build their clientele.

The pair spoke a little more about the Glam App in the green room before show:

