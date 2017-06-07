Fran Drescher on ‘Spinal Tap,' ‘American Hot Wax' and cruise to benefit Cancer Schmancer

- Actress Fran Drescher went down memory lane with us Wednesday on Good Day LA, reminiscing on her roles in movies like "This is Spinal Tap" and "American Hot Wax."

During her role as Sheryl alongside a young Jay Leno, she said the comedian was "one of her best on-screen kisses."

She's hosting a Cabaret Cruise in New York City to benefit her Cancer Schmancer organization, which will include with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner with Fran and some of her friends, followed by a night of New York cabaret talent.

