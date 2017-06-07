Break a sweat with Jillian Michaels' total body circuit workout

- Jillian Michaels is known for whipping people into shape and taking a "tough love" approach to fitness. If you'd like to workout with her, you're in luck!

The famous fitness expert is holding a one-time event July 8 called "Train LA" at the Shrine Auditorium. It's a 45-minute workout in her signature style, and a percentage of proceeds will go to Stand Up To Cancer.

Attendees can even create their own fundraising page.

On Wednesday, she showed us a total-body circuit workout to do for those summer bodies!

