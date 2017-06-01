Marlon Wayans on new show 'Marlon,' Netflix movie 'Naked'

- The hilarious and hardworking Marlon Wayans joined us Thursday on Good Day LA to promote his new show and of course - make us laugh!

He also offered his perspective on comedian Kathy Griffin's controversy surrounding a photo depicting the bloody head of President Donald Trump and LeBron James' LA house vandalized.

Watch the full interview above.

NBC's "Marlon," which is loosely inspired by his real life, premieres at 9 p.m. August 16.

Wayans also has a Netflix-original romantic comedy called "Naked" which debuts August 11 and will perform June 2 at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.